Sask. First Nations youth learn to overcome adversity at summer games

Indigenous youth from across Saskatchewan are competing in the Tony Cote First Nations Summer Games in and around Saskatoon this week.

For Callie Morris, who coaches the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council softball team, coming back after having to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic is important.

“Rebuilding a community that had a few years to spread out and lose touch or lose track of people, so it’s nice to see everyone come back together."

There are 74 First Nations represented from across the province, with 4,200 participants in total.

“It’s really cool because I’m just playing for my late mushum because he was a big part of the summer games and I’m just here to make him proud,” said Mesa Bitternose, the Touchwood shortstop.

The logo for this year’s event was designed by Chief Wally Burns from James Smith Cree Nation – the hosts this year.

“The logo represents the eagle. The eagle is the highest honour in our life as First Nations,” Burns said.

He is committed to focusing on the future of Indigenous youth, he said.

Events include beach volleyball, softball, soccer, archery, canoeing and track events.

Burns was also a softball player at the games – an experience that he says helped shape his life.

“I didn’t know I was going to become a chief but with the guidance of our elders and our councillors I did. It’s really significant on how we raise a child,” he said.

“It helps them get past adverse situations because there’s always a call that an ump did or someone is heckling in the stands or another player that’s being cheeky or saying something and it’s helping them learn you can move past that,” Morris said.

These games are for youth ages 13 to 17, but the younger kids are also watching and learning what’s in store for them, like Bitternose’s 10-year-old sister.

“She says she wants to be like me when she gets older.”

The games run until Saturday.