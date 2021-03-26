Sask. forms plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to First Nations

Saskatchewan announced it will begin supplying COVID-19 vaccines to First Nations, in partnership with Indigenous Service Canada (ISC).

“The agreement will utilize existing expertise and facilities among the ISC, the Northern Inter Tribal Authority and First Nations communities to deliver vaccine to residents,” a news release from the province said.

The Ministry of Health will provide vaccines to the ISC weekly. The province said 14 per cent of the provinces total allocation will go to ISC to be distributed to Saskatchewan First Nations.

The plan will take effect on April 5 and will remain in place for one year.

“…Plus a 20 per cent increase over population numbers, to allow for off-reserve populations who may return to be vaccinated,” the province said.

ISC will follow the priority sequencing outlined in the province’s Vaccine Delivery Plan.

David Pratt, second vice chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), said the agreement should mean lead to increased organization for First Nations in the province.

“I think [communities] will have greater numbers now that vaccines will be rolling out in April, May and June,” Pratt said. “It will provide our leadership and our member nations with that comfort that the vaccines are on their way, that they can protect their members and hopefully prevent any more loss of life because of the COVID-19 virus.”

He added for many of the FSIN members, being vaccinated by Indigenous people alleviates stress.

“Many of the challenges we face as Indigenous people sometimes within the healthcare system, and within most of the systems of the province, tend to be challenging when it comes to discrimination,” Pratt said. “It gives our people a level of comfort when it’s our own people providing a service, especially when most of our populations are in the cities.”