Sask. funds two additional police positions in Prince Albert

The province is providing $3.24 million to the Prince Albert Police Service to fund 22 positions in 2021-22.

Last year, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing provided $2.265 million for 20 positions.

"Municipal Police Grants support a more focused approach to crime trends and targeted enforcement initiatives aimed at proactively addressing illegal activity in our community,” said Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne.

"This investment will help strengthen the Prince Albert community and provide our policing services with crucial resources,” said Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell in a media release.

The funding will support one new member from the Crime Reduction Team, Internet Child Exploitations (ICE) program and assist with the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), stated the ministry.

$540,000 for three positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative is being provided by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), to bring the total of Prince Albert Police Service Funding Agreement to $3.78 million in 2021-22.

The PAPS has a total of 105 police officer positions, 22 funded by the province and three funded through SGI.

"As a police service, we continue to work with our partner agencies to identify and target crime trends that affect the safety of those in our community and across our province," said Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen.