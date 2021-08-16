Sask. gang task force investigation leads to seizure of 5 kilograms of cocaine: RCMP

A North Battleford RCMP gang unit investigation has led to the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine.

On Aug. 13, five kilograms of cocaine was found during a search of a stopped vehicle, according to an RCMP news release.

“Five kilograms equates to approximately 50,000 doses of cocaine seized,” Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk said in the release.

"This is extremely significant to North Battleford and surrounding communities because it means these drugs have been taken off the streets."

No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.

