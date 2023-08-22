Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok receives life-saving transplant

Bella Thomson – the young Saskatchewan girl who stole hearts across the world thanks to her perseverance – is finally receiving a life-saving surgery.

“Her transplant team called me, told me they had a donor, and we can come to SickKids,” explained Thomson’s mother, Kyla.

“I hung up and told Bella, and she was really, really excited.”

Following that, time to pack for the nine-year-old from Swift Current.

Bella has spent much of her life in hospitals, born with dwarfism and without an immune system – Thomson captured the hearts of millions through her TikTok channel and through her work with TeleMiracle.

Just three months ago – doctors told the Thomson family that Bella may not be able to receive the bowel transplant she needed to live.

Her health turned within the last 90 days, according to Kyla. This is the family’s second call for a transplant, yet the last didn’t pan out.

This time around, though, the surgery was successful, and Bella has been resting ever since – and in good spirits.

“Bella has been feeling really good. She’s been managing any sort of pain, remarkably well,” said Kyla.

In terms of recovery, there’s still a steep hill to climb. Kyla said best case scenario, Bella is out of SickKids following the three month mark. Worst case? As long as one year for the family.

As the hope for a transplant has now come to fruition, with a long road ahead, Kyla had a message for those who have watched the young girl grow, and cheered her on through the ups and downs.

“I don’t know if there are words for how thankful I am for our community,” she said. “I don’t have the words for how that has helped us, it has been immense — and we are just grateful, and thankful.”