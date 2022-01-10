Sask. gov’t announces new school for La Loche
The province says it will begin building a new elementary school in the northern village of La Loche late this year.
“During this time of significant disruption to the lives of our students, this announcement will give hope and stability to our school families and will help us build our community's educational future,” said Northern Lights
School Division Board of Education Chairperson Morris Cook.
The $24 million school will replace the existing Ducharme Elementary School and serve around 475 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 6. It will be located next to Dene High School and is expected to open in September 2024.
"This school highlights our government's commitment to the north and will benefit the community of La Loche by providing them with a modern, safe and inclusive learning environment for students and staff for generations to come," said Education Minister Dustin Duncan.
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.