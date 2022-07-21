Sask. government adds $20M to education budget

The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing an additional $20 million to school divisions across the province to help with the rising cost of fuel and insurance for the 2022-23 school year.

In a press release, the province said the additional funding should prevent the cost of inflation from diverting resources away from the classroom.

"Now that school board budgets have been submitted, we have weighed the impact of fuel and insurance costs on their operations and are in a position to provide further assistance to divisions," Dustin Duncan, the minister of education, said in the release.

With this investment, in addition to the province's original education budget, school funding exceeds $2 billion for the first time in Saskatchewan's history.

The province also previously announced a $7 million fund that will allow divisions to hire up to 200 new educational assistants for the 2022-23 year.

In a press release, Saskatchewan's NDP leader Carla Beck said the education minister needs to commit to guarantee stable, long-term funding for school divisions.

"School divisions are facing sky high inflationary pressures and the funding announced today is a drop in the bucket that only covers the shortfalls of six out of 27 school divisions," Beck said in the release.

The NDP is calling on the premier and the education minister to commit to funding a full $50 million to the school budget which it said would cover inflationary costs moving forward.

More to come...