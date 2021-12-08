Sask. government confirms first case of Omicron variant
Saskatchewan is reporting its first case of the Omicron variant.
Four people from one household screened positive for the variant, a statement from the Ministry of Health said. The family has a travel history to one of the countries of concern identified by the Government of Canada.
These individuals and their close contacts have all been identified and are currently isolating,” the statement said. “Contact investigations underway have confirmed that the risk of community transmission is low.”
The tests will undergo whole genome sequencing to confirm they are the B.1.1.529 variant. The ministry said the geographical region of these cases will not be reported.
The ministry said additional Omicron cases are anticipated, and residents should continue to adhere to pandemic-related restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
