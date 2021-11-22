Sask. government creates protest buffers around schools

The Saskatchewan government is introducing legislation to prevent sidewalk protests or "interference" around schools as it prepares to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 5-11.

The vaccinations for school-aged kids can be booked on Tuesday.

Much like rules introduced earlier this month, intended to shield health care workers from anti-vaccine and anti-health measure protesters, the legislation will create a 50-metre safe zone that can be potentially extended to 150-metres.

"Similar to the protections provided for patients, staff and families accessing our hospitals it is important that our children, parents, teachers and staff are able to access schools in the province without fear of interference or intimidation," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release.

"In particular it is important to ensure our children do not feel scared or threatened."

The legislation blocks "sidewalk protests or interference near schools that could potentially cause obstructions, delays or harassment for people entering and leaving school properties," the news release said.

Lawful labour picketing will still be allowed under the legislation which will expire in two years.