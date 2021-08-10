Sask. government directs $119 million to help cattle producers impacted by drought

The Saskatchewan government announced $119 million in funding to help cattle producers impacted by the hot and dry conditions experienced across the province this summer.

The money is under the AgriRecovery program, where funding is shared with the federal government. According to a press release, the province has asked Ottawa to provide an additional $178 million to bring the total to $297 million,

The provincial government said the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) will deliver the program to producers.

The amount available to producers is dependent on federal participation. With Ottawa’s involvement, the province said producers would receive a total of $200 per head, with one payment issued immediately and the second issued later and based on year-end herd numbers.

The province also said it plans to give producers an initial payment of $100 per breeding female. The remainder will be available when the agreement is finalized and after confirmation the breeding herd is retained.

The government said it will make application details available to producers this week.

