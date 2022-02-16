Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements

Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.

On Feb. 8, Premier Scott Moe announced an end to the province's proof of vaccination mandate, which lifted earlier this week, and that Feb. 28 would be the last day for Saskatchewan's public masking requirements.

Child care centres, like school divisions, are "expected to remove their requirements" for masking or proof of vaccination as the respective public health orders are rescinded, according to a Ministry of Education statement.

Child care centres may "encourage mask use while respecting individual choices," the ministry said.