The Saskatchewan government changed access to information regulations to exclude businesses and individuals who applied to COVID-19 government support programs from freedom of information requests.

The government’s website originally stated there was an update to a “list of confidentiality provisions to which section 23(1) of the [FOIPPA] does not apply provisions from emergency regulations enacted in response to COVID-19,” but was updated to say the change “does not apply to include provisions from the following emergency pandemic financial support regulations enacted in response to COVID-19.”

According to a statement from the government, the change to the regulation does not limit access to information on the COVID-19 response, but was made to protect information of people and businesses that applied to emergency support programs offered by the provincial government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said the regulatory amendments were made to protect the detailed financial information of businesses and individuals who applied for the programs.