Sask. government, federal Conservatives seek to end CP Rail provincial tax exemption

Saskatchewan’s Conservative Members of Parliament are calling on the federal government to remove an exemption for Canadian Pacific Railway from various Saskatchewan provincial taxes.

CP Rail is seeking $341 million in tax refunds, citing an 1880 agreement that exempted the railway from paying provincial taxes.

On Nov. 29 members of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly passed a motion to amend the Saskatchewan Act and the Canadian Constitution. Section 24 of the Act holds an exemption for the Canadian Pacific railway from several Saskatchewan provincial taxes.

The provincial government called Section 24 a “relic of an earlier time when Saskatchewan was not treated as an equal partner in Confederation.”

In a motion to the House of Commons on Dec. 3, Regina – Lewvan MP Warren Steinley asked the government to make changes to the constitution that would undo CP Rail’s exemption from Saskatchewan’s provincial taxes.

Steinley argues it would be unfair for a large corporation to be exempt from provincial taxes, casting the burden onto Saskatchewan residents, small businesses and producers. He also said it would be inconsistent given the province is now an equal partner in Confederation.

According to Steinley’s motion, in 1966 Ian D. Sinclair, then CP Rail president, said the company had no objection to constitutional amendments to eliminate the tax exemption.

“This is a way to get it done quickly, expeditiously without opening up other questions within the constitution. It’s a bilateral amending formula. That’s why we’re optimistic we can get this done very quickly,” Regina-Qu’Appelle MP Andrew Scheer said Monday.