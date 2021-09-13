Sask. government issues provincial emergency order to address needs of the health care system
The Saskatchewan Government has declared a new Provincial Emergency Order to address the “urgent and immediate needs of the health care system.”
In a news release, the government said the Premier has issued a Minister’s Order reinstating the previously negotiated letter of understanding (LOU) among the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), affiliates and unions.
The previous LOU enabled the SHA to redirect health care workers to areas experiencing capacity pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. That LOU expired earlier this year.
"We are grateful for the efforts of all health care providers and their commitment to patients, residents and clients especially during these unprecedented times. Their work is both valued and appreciated," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We appreciate the leadership of the SHA, affiliates, unions and all health care workers and know they are all committed to continue problem solving and working together to meet the challenge of the pandemic."
The order is effective immediately.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPDVictoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.