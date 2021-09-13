Sask. government issues provincial emergency order to address needs of the health care system

The Saskatchewan Government has declared a new Provincial Emergency Order to address the “urgent and immediate needs of the health care system.”

In a news release, the government said the Premier has issued a Minister’s Order reinstating the previously negotiated letter of understanding (LOU) among the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), affiliates and unions.

The previous LOU enabled the SHA to redirect health care workers to areas experiencing capacity pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. That LOU expired earlier this year.

"We are grateful for the efforts of all health care providers and their commitment to patients, residents and clients especially during these unprecedented times. Their work is both valued and appreciated," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We appreciate the leadership of the SHA, affiliates, unions and all health care workers and know they are all committed to continue problem solving and working together to meet the challenge of the pandemic."

The order is effective immediately.