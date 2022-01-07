Sask. government looking for firm to build new Weyburn hospital

The Government of Saskatchewan is requesting applications from qualified firms to design and build the new Weyburn General Hospital and lead demolition of the existing hospital.

The new hospital will be built on 5th Avenue North. It will have 35 beds, including 25 acute care beds and 10-inpatient mental health beds.

“This new facility will be more efficient and will ultimately provide better patient care for residents of Weyburn and area,” Everett Hindley, Minister of Rural and Remote Health, said in a press release.

Teams shortlisted through the Request for Qualifications process will move to the second stage of the process and will have to submit a proposal. That stage is expected to open later this year and will be used to select a team to lead the project.