Sask. government loses carbon tax challenge after Supreme Court rules it is constitutional

Saskatchewan has lost its challenge against the carbon tax, following a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada saying the federal carbon pricing is constitutional.

The tax has been a main source of conflict between Ottawa and the Saskatchewan government since it was first brought in by the Liberal party three years ago.

Premier Scott Moe released a statement following the decision, maintaining that he feels the federal carbon tax is bad for the environment and economy.

"While the Supreme Court has determined that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has the legal right to impose a carbon tax, it doesn’t mean he should, and it doesn’t make the carbon tax any less punitive for Saskatchewan people," Moe said.

The court reached a split 6-3 decision on the matter.

"The ruling comes with a strong dissenting opinion – one that warns that this decision has far reaching implications for federal intrusion into areas of our provincial jurisdiction," the premier added.

Today's decision by the Supreme Court of Canada does not change our core conviction that the federal carbon tax is bad environmental policy, bad economic policy, and simply wrong.



Premier Scott Moe will be providing comment of the Supreme Court’s ruling from the Legislative Building in Regina at 12 p.m. CST. You can watch it live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

In a statement, NDP opposition leader Ryan Meili said the party does not support the current federal carbon pricing and encouraged Moe to find a better option.

"With the decision reached today, Scott Moe and the Sask. Party government must act quickly to negotiate a better deal that protects Saskatchewan’s economy and gives working families a break," Meili said.

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act was introduced in the House of Commons on March 28, 2018. The legislation imposed a federal carbon tax on provinces that did not have their own carbon pricing system.

The Saskatchewan government launched a constitutional challenge in April 2018, claiming the federal government did not have the right to impose the tax on provinces.

The case first went to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, which ruled against the provincial government in May 2019. The government then decided to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Other provinces have also challenged the levy. An appeals court in Ontario ruled in 2019 that the legislation was constitutional. In 2020, the Alberta Court of Appeal said it was not.

Fighting the carbon tax was part of the Sask Party’s platform in last fall’s provincial election.

During a campaign speech, Premier Scott Moe said if the Saskatchewan government wins its court fight against Ottawa, all SaskPower customers can expect to save an additional $150 million total per year.

Ahead of the prime minister’s Throne Speech in September, Moe wrote a letter to Justin Trudeau reiterating his opposition to the tax and asking for a pause on the federal pollution charge until the Supreme Court hears Saskatchewan’s challenge of the policy.

In September, the Supreme Court of Canada reserved judgement on the case after two days of hearings and presentations from dozens of parties from multiple provinces.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca