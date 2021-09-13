Sask. government makes changes to legislation to assist victims of sexual violence
The Saskatchewan government has made changes to residential tenancies legislation to help victims fleeing sexual violence.
Starting Monday, victims of sexual violence can end a fixed-term lease, without paying financial penalties, by providing 28 days notice to their landlord.
“With these changes, the government is taking all available steps to make victims feel safe in their living arrangements,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in a press release.
According to the government, tenants who want to take advantage of this protection must serve a notice to end the tenancy and a certificate from Victims Services to their landlord.
These amendments are laid out in The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act, 2021 and The Residential Tenancies Amendment Regulations, 2021.
More information is available online at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/ort.
