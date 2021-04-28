Sask. government releases list of long-term care homes open for increased visitation

The Saskatchewan government has released a list of long-term care homes that will be open to expanded visitation on Thursday.

Long-term and personal care home residents will be able to have family members or support people visit – two at a time inside or four people outdoors – if the resident is fully vaccinated, at least 90 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated and three weeks have passed since the last second dose.

Public health guidelines, including masking, physical distancing, temperature checks and hand washing, still have to be followed.

Residents who are not vaccinated are allowed visits from fully vaccinated family members or supports.

According to the government, there are many facilities that have a small resident population and may not be able to meet the 90 per cent threshold even if just one resident is not vaccinated. In cases like this, the government said in homes with 10 residents or fewer, all but one resident must be fully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority posted a list of SHA-operated long-term care homes that are eligible for expanded visitation online. The long-term care homes that are approved for increased visitation have been designated Level 90. The government said restrictions will be reviewed weekly.

Family of personal care home residents will have to contact the care homes directly to see if they are open for family visitation.

Personal and long-term care homes in Regina, Emerald Park, Lumsden and Cupar will remain at Level 3 based on community transmission risk, which means meaning two family members can be present at end of life care only and one essential can assist with care, if needed.