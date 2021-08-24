Sask. government retesting Regina long-term care residents citing 'invalid tests'
The Government of Saskatchewan says it has identified a “testing issue” at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina that led to a “large number” of invalid tests.
In a statement, the government said the issue specifically impacted tests that were initially identified as positive at several Regina long-term care facilities. The tests have since been labelled invalid after residents were retested, according to the province.
On Monday, the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority moved to limit visitors at Regina long-term homes after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The health authority said outbreaks were confirmed at four long-term care homes in the city and suspected at three. The SHA was unable to confirm how many COVID-19 cases are connected to the homes.
The government said Tuesday it is reaching out to families of residents whose initial test has been classified as a false-positive.
The province said the SHA will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide a “further explanation regarding the error that led to the false-positives.”
More to come…
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirementsOntario’s top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, potentially paving the way for larger crowds at some of the city’s professional sporting venues this fall.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.