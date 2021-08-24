Sask. government retesting Regina long-term care residents citing 'invalid tests'

The Government of Saskatchewan says it has identified a “testing issue” at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina that led to a “large number” of invalid tests.

In a statement, the government said the issue specifically impacted tests that were initially identified as positive at several Regina long-term care facilities. The tests have since been labelled invalid after residents were retested, according to the province.

On Monday, the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority moved to limit visitors at Regina long-term homes after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health authority said outbreaks were confirmed at four long-term care homes in the city and suspected at three. The SHA was unable to confirm how many COVID-19 cases are connected to the homes.

The government said Tuesday it is reaching out to families of residents whose initial test has been classified as a false-positive.

The province said the SHA will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide a “further explanation regarding the error that led to the false-positives.”

More to come…