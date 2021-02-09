Saskatchewan’s top doctor reported Tuesday that talks between the province and the WHL are ongoing, regarding a potential for a hub city.

Reports surfaced last week the WHL was planning a hub city approach in Regina that would include the seven teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“That hub model has been shown to be successful in a limited fashion across Canada and that same model is being explored by the WHL. So we have given the recommendations to the WHL for the hub approach and we are awaiting their confirmation of the same.”

Five Alberta WHL teams are set to start an abbreviated season later this month, with each team playing out of their home rink.

The five us teams will do the same starting in March.