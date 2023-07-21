Sask. government to hold inquest into death of woman found unresponsive in RCMP cell

An inquest into the death of a woman found unresponsive in her cell at a Saskatchewan RCMP detachment has been scheduled for late August.

Saskatchewan’s justice and attorney general said an inquest into the death of Marlene Bear, 44, will be held from August 21 to 25 in Creighton.

According to a government release, Bear was found unresponsive in her cell at the Sandy Bay RCMP Detachment on July 5, 2021.

Attempts were made by staff to save her, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The first day of the inquest will begin at 10 a.m. and the coroner will determine start times for the other days, the release said.

The Coroners Act of 1999 requires that an inquest be held into the death of anyone who died while they were an inmate in jail or at a correctional facility unless the coroner believes the death was natural and unpreventable.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk, K.C. will be in charge of Bear’s inquest.