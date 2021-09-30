Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy

The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.

On Monday, an application seeking to prevent Saskatchewan’s proof-of-vaccination policy from going into place was filed at Court of Queen’s Bench against four Crown corporations and the province’s attorney general.

The applicants included Mark Friesen, who ran as a candidate for the People's Party of Canada in the recent federal election, and two entities named Concerned Citizens (Estevan) and Unified Grassroots.

According to a statement from Minister of Justice and Attorney General Gordon Wyant, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s office and lawyers representing SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower and SGI successfully argued against the injunction Thursday morning.

Wyant said the court ruled the application was “fundamentally flawed” and the applicants were not able to prove a vaccination requirement would cause “irreparable harm” when it comes into effect.

As a result of the unsuccessful legal challenge, Wyant said the applicants were ordered to pay $5,000 to the government and Crown corporations within 60 days.

CTV News has reached out to Friesen for comment. In a tweet, he said they will be “filing a claim” when the vaccination policy begins on Friday.

More to come…

With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Matt Young