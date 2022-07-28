Sask. group home sexual assault investigation has expanded, family says

Al and Naomi Hawkins say they feel a “big sense of relief” after meeting with Sask. RCMP earlier this week.

The couple who live in Alberta have been fighting to have their deceased son Derek’s story heard after the man who took care of their son at Shepherd’s Villa, a group home in Hepburn, Sask., was facing several sexual assault charges.

Brent Gabona, 52, is charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability for incidents alleged to have occurred at the home.

He was charged and arrested in May. Police believe the assaults took place between 1992 and 2009.

When they heard the news, the Hawkins family say they reached out to RCMP to see if their son was considered a victim but were told he wasn’t because Derek was verbal. He lived at the group home between 2003 and 2005.

The family says last week Meadow Lake RCMP opened a case in their son's name.

“If Derek was a victim of Brent Gabona’s, I definitely want him held accountable,” Naomi told CTV News.

Al says he wants a thorough investigation to find out the possibility if Derek was subject to or witness to the alleged sexual assault allegations.

Saskatchewan RCMP told CTV News the investigation remains active and charges related to it are currently before the court.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the evidence obtained, and the privacy of those involved, the RCMP generally does not comment during the course of an investigation except as any potential charges are laid,” RCMP said in an email on Thursday.

Naomi believes Gabona has more alleged victims and hopes sharing her son's story will encourage them to come forward with information that could help the investigation.

The Hawkins believe the alleged sexual assaults may have been a reason for their son's escalating behaviour. A forensic psychiatrist report cites that "environmental causes resulted his spike in behaviours."

When Derek was discharged from Shepherd’s Villa in 2005 the family requested an investigation.

“There’s some reflection needs to be made on why some individuals were always discharged from that home, why they had behaviours that caused them to be discharged, and the correlation between Brent Gabona’s actions and the behaviours of all those individuals,” Al said.

Gabona was expected to appear in court on Wednesday in Rosthern but didn’t show up. Instead, a court worker appeared on his behalf.

“He can continue to not show up, we’re going to continue to show up,” Naomi said.

Al says he thinks there should be some urgency in the investigation from RCMP and the courts to ensure “the 17 years of abuse that went on at Shepherd’s Villa get dealt with appropriately and in a timely manner.”

Gabona’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.