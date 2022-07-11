Sask. gun store owner perplexed after sign is pulled from ballpark

The City of Prince Albert ordered the removal of a gun store's sponsorship sign at a community baseball field — and the store's owners want it put back.

“As far as I can tell, it was just an arbitrary decision made because someone was offended,” Northern Elite Firearms co-owner Melanie Markling said.

She told CTV News a member of the Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association told her that the city was concerned about the word “firearm” on the sign.

She said she asked the city to explain why the sign was taken down but hasn’t received an answer.

“At first I was told that there was a concern about the proximity of the sign placement between the two elementary schools and the recent shooting in Texas,” said Markling.

The sign features an emblem of two long barrel guns crossed over a target.

According to Markling, Northern Elite Firearms’ name and logo comply with Canadian business laws and advertising standards.

The owners said they were approached by the Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association over the winter to buy a sign advertisement at the newly renovated ball diamonds at the Kinsmen Baseball Complex operated by the city.

Markling paid for two signs; one large sign for the back of a baseball dugout and a smaller sign to be placed around the outfield fence.

Minutes from Prince Albert City Council dated April 25, show that Northern Elite Firearms was included with other businesses in Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association's proposal to city council for sign sponsorship at the ball diamonds.

The signs were put up in May at Kinsmen Baseball Complex.

Markling says the large sign was removed without notice sometime in the spring.

The smaller sign in the outfield fence was taken down over the weekend.

Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association said “the sign issue is between the two other parties,” and declined comment on the matter as did Prince Albert's city manager.

"Administration is not in a position to provide any comments regarding Northern Elite Firearms as this item will be considered by Executive Committee at the July 18, 2022 meeting,” said city manager Sherry Person in an emailed statement.

Markling said she’s looking for clarification and to learn if the sign violates a city bylaw.

“When I think about the kids that age on the ball diamond that’s meant for under 15, that’s the perfect age to get them started in firearm education,” Markling said.

Markling said she’s aware some people have a fear of guns but to her, they are a tool for hunting, law enforcement and recreation.

In Canada, children 12 and up can get a minors license. https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/firearms/minors

“So why wouldn’t we be teaching our kids about the importance of firearms. For me as a parent I want my kids to know what to do when they come across a firearm.”

Markling said they run a family-friendly business with axe throwing, a target shooting gallery and host kids' birthday parties.

The business has supported charities and sports groups in the past and they saw the ball diamond sign sponsorship as another way to support the community, she said.