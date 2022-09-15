Sask. harvest 64 per cent complete: crop report

Harvest is now 64 per cent complete in Saskatchewan, which is up from 42 per cent from last week, according to the latest crop report from Sept. 5 to 12.

Producers all across the province experienced ideal conditions over the past week to allow for the progress, which was also seven per cent higher than the five-year average.

Harvest is furthest along in the southwest region, with 93 per cent of crops in the bin, 80 per cent is combined in the west-central region, 57 per cent is combined in the southeast region, 47 per cent in the northwest region, 46 per cent in the east-central region, and 41 per cent in the northeast region.

Light hail, wind and dry conditions was the cause of the majority of crop damage this week. The southeast and northwest areas reported frost but damage has not been assessed yet. Wildlife and waterfowl were also reported to have caused some damage.

An additional 20 per cent of the crop is ready to swath or straight-cut, and 95 per cent of lentils and field peas, 90 per cent of durum, 72 per cent of barley, 68 per cent of spring wheat, 39 per cent of canola and 23 per cent of flax has been combined, according to thesask release from the province.

Some producers are noting that many areas are too dry to start seeding winter cereals.

The full crop report for Sept. 5 to 12 can be found online.