Sask. harvest progress reaches 5 per cent: crop report

Harvest progress has reached five per cent across Saskatchewan, just behind the five-year average of eight percent for the week of Aug. 9-15, according to the latest provincial crop report.

The southwest portion of the province is leading the way with harvest 17 per cent complete, followed by the west-central region at eight per cent.

The southeast has two per cent of the 2022 crop in the bin and the east-central region one per cent.

Harvest operations have not begun on a large scale in the northern regions, the province said in a release.

“Thirty-six per cent of winter wheat, 22 per cent of fall rye, 16 per cent of field peas, 24 per cent of lentils and two per cent of canola has been combined. Many fields have been swathed and are close to being ready to be combined,” the province said.

The province also said that farmers in the southwest and west-central areas are seeing yields well below average.

The most rain received this past week was in the Humboldt area where one crop reporter recorded 83 millimetres (mm).

Crop damage this past week was from insects such as aphids, diamondback moths and grasshoppers. Strong wids, heavy rain and hail also caused some crop damage.

The full crop report for Aug.9-15 can be read here.