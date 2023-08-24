Sask. harvest remains ahead of 5 and 10 year averages

Harvest in Saskatchewan is now 21 per cent complete and is ahead of the 14 per cent five year average and 11 per cent 10 year average, according to the latest Saskatchewan crop report for Aug. 15 to 21.

Harvest has progressed the most in the southwest region, with 38 per cent of the 2023 crop in the bin.

West-central Saskatchewan has 27 per cent of the crop harvested.

Meanwhile, significant moisture in the northwest over the past few weeks in the northwest has limited producers to combining just four per cent of the 2023 crop.

“Fall cereals continue to lead the crops being harvested; 89 per cent of fall rye and 74 per cent of winter wheat crops are harvested. Field peas and lentils continue to lead the spring-seeded crops in harvest progress; 66 per cent of field peas and 60 per cent of lentils are harvested. Barley leads the spring seeded cereals, with 30 per cent of the crop harvested. With 27 per cent of crop in the bin, mustard leads oilseed harvest progress, ahead of canola and flax,” a release from the province said.

Crop damage was mainly from wind, localized flooding, drought, grasshoppers and gophers.

Producers have also noticed aster yellows in crops over the past week, the province said.

The most rainfall was reported in the Barthel area where 59 millimetres was recorded.

According to the province, 32 per cent of cropland currently has adequate moisture.

The full crop report for Aug. 15 to 21 can be found here.