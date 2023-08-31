Sask. harvest remains ahead of 5 year average, latest crop report says

Harvest in Saskatchewan remains ahead of the five-year average with 33 per cent of the 2023 crop now in the bin, according to the latest provincial crop report for Aug. 22-28.

According to the province, the five year average for this time of year is 23 per cent.

The southwest region is the furthest along with 60 per cent of harvest now complete, followed by west-central Saskatchewan at 39 per cent.

The Bankend area received the most moisture this past week with 50 millimetres (mm), followed by the Tisdale area with 34mm.

“Crop damage this week includes environmental damage such as hail, wind, drought and localized flooding. Damage from grasshoppers and gophers continues to persist. Geese have returned to the northern fields and are causing damage to crops,” a release from the province said.

Currently 32 per cent of cropland is adequate for moisture, 43 per cent is short and 24 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land is 22 per cent adequate for moisture, 49 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

The full provincial crop report for Aug. 22-28 can be read here.