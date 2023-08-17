Sask. harvest slightly ahead of 5 year average, latest crop report says
Harvest in Saskatchewan is slightly ahead of average for this time of year, according to the latest provincial crop report.
Saskatchewan crops are nine per cent in the bin and one per cent ahead of the five year average for Aug. 8 to 14, the province said in a news release.
The southwest region has made the most progress so far with 20 per cent of this year’s crop in the bin.
“Fall cereals are still the most harvested crop this week, with 61 per cent of fall rye and 56 per cent of winter wheat taken off for the year. Field peas and lentils are the most harvested spring seeded crops; 36 per cent of both field peas and lentils have been harvested provincially. Oilseeds, in general, have been harvested the least so far,” the release read.
The most significant amount of moisture was in the Esterhazy area where 67 millimeters was recorded, followed by the Lipton area with 63 millimeters.
Crop damage this past week was due to drought, wind damage, gophers, grasshoppers and flea beetles, the province said.
The full crop report can be read here.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-