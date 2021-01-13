Saskatchewan has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to a Health Canada website tracking the numbers.

As of Jan. 12, Saskatchewan has 319 active cases per 100,000 people.

The next highest is Alberta with 302 active cases per 100,000 people, followed by Quebec with 282 cases per 100,000 people.

Ontario, where a sweeping series of new restrictions was announced Tuesday, has a rate of 207 cases per 100,000 people.

The Northwest Territories and Nunavut have zero active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador had one active case per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.