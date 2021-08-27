Sask. health authority alerting public of increased COVID-19 risk in Prince Albert

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at multiple locations in Prince Albert.

The SHA said a person or persons were at the following locations and times while infectious:

Harold’s Family Foods Bakery Department

- Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kinsmen Water Park

- Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Northern Lights Casino

- Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakeland Ford Street Fair

- Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who attended these locations during the listed times should immediately self-isolate and get tested, said the SHA.

However, if you’ve received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with the second on or before Aug. 7, you can just watch for symptoms.

