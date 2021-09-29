Sask. health authority CEO says 'broad triage' may be 3 weeks away if COVID-19 trend continues

The head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the province could be three weeks away from "broad triage" if the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues.

CEO Scott Livingstone made the comments during a virtual SHA board meeting held Wednesday afternoon.

"Just looking at what we've experienced over the last few weeks and the number of cases we see in the ICU," Livingstone said.

There were 394 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, with roughly 84 per cent found in people who were unvaccinated.

"If cases continue to grow exponentially … (because) the cases we see today and tomorrow are cases that were infected two weeks ago, we are very quickly coming to the stage where we will not only likely use broad triage but use other resources outside of Saskatchewan," Livingstone said.

"If you continue that same type of trajectory, we're three weeks out. If it continues on this path, I would say critical care capacity is going to be close to maxed," Livingstone said

The SHA CEO said the intense pressure the health care system is facing comes down to staffing rather than a lack of beds or supplies such as ventilators.

Livingstone pointed to the steps the SHA is already taking to build capacity, such as scaling back COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and "upskilled resources" — workers who aren't fully trained being redeployed to ICUs.

"It's how much more we can we can ask and get from a finite resource, and I'm worried about the long term as we reach a peak in October," Livingstone said, referring to the projected crest of the pandemic's fourth wave in Saskatchewan.

The SHA's worst-case scenario Critical Care Resource Allocation triage plan was developed at the start of the pandemic in the event COVID-19 overwhelmed the province's health-care system.

When asked about the publicly-available plan during a Sept. 17 news conference, SHA Chief Medical Health Officer Susan Shaw described it as a "consistent, transparent and accountable way to make difficult decisions" if more people become sick than the province's health system can "safely and effectively" care for.

"I think it'd be irresponsible to not be talking about it, and preparing people to be thinking about … where we are, what you can do today to make sure that we're in the best situation possible, is everybody needs to be vaccinated," Shaw said.

