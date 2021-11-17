Sask. health authority changes its paid pandemic leave eligibility for staff

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be making changes to its paid pandemic leave for its staff in order to align with the proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy.

On Nov. 23, all employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, asymptomatic and required to self-isolate will not receive paid pandemic leave if the exposure to COVID-19 was in the community, according to a memo sent to staff Wednesday morning.

However, staff will be able to use other leaves including vacation, time-in-lieu, stat off and/or unpaid leave.

In the memo obtained by CTV News, the SHA says the move will ensure the paid pandemic leave is applied “fairly” for all staff, both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Employees will be still able to apply for workers compensation benefits (WCB) or maintain an income with no reduction in sick leave credits, as per their collective bargaining agreement, if the COVID-19 exposure happened at work.

The paid pandemic leave previously applied to all SHA staff who were asymptomatic and required to self isolate as a result of COVID-19, regardless whether the exposure was at work or in the community.

The SHA says when the public health order came into effect on Sept. 17, people who were fully vaccinated and asymptomatic were no longer required to self-isolate as a result of being in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Those staff members could continue to work as long as they weren’t the primary caregiver of a confirmed COVID-19 case in their household.

However, unvaccinated staff were asymptomatic were granted paid pandemic leave to remain at work and not work.