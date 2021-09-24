Sask. Health Authority declares COVID-19 outbreak at Fairhaven School

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Fairhaven School in Saskatoon.

Since school started on Sept. 1, four cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the school, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools.

The school division said one classroom has been temporarily moved to remote learning, while all other classes will continue as scheduled.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it was told about the outbreak declaration by the SHA Friday afternoon, and has notified students, staff and the school community.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” the school division said in the release.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 92 positive cases at 37 locations within its division.