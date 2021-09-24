Sask. Health Authority declares COVID-19 outbreak at Fairhaven School
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Fairhaven School in Saskatoon.
Since school started on Sept. 1, four cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the school, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools.
The school division said one classroom has been temporarily moved to remote learning, while all other classes will continue as scheduled.
Saskatoon Public Schools said it was told about the outbreak declaration by the SHA Friday afternoon, and has notified students, staff and the school community.
“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” the school division said in the release.
Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 92 positive cases at 37 locations within its division.
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor release from Chinese prisonMichael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
-
COVID-19 cases among children soaring in B.C., but hospitalizations stable for nowThe demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
-
Farmer receives lifetime ban from cattle ownership after violating animal protection actA case of animal cruelty has resulted in a $21,000 fine and lifetime ban on cattle ownership for a women from Love, SK.
-
Two in hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV on WharncliffeA serious crash on Wharncliffe Road sent two people to hospital Friday night.
-
'It's completely different': KW Oktoberfest returns with new pandemic restrictionsWaterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival officially kicked off Friday with new COVID-19 restrictions at the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year.
-
Get back to work: Struggling business community demands more action from federal governmentThe Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling on Justin Trudeau's newly elected Liberal minority government to get back to work as soon as possible and provide a pandemic recovery playbook.
-
A timeline of events in the case of Meng WanzhouU.S. Justice Department officials and Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her. On CTVNews.ca, you can see the years-long timeline in the major geopolitical case.
-
Same OPP officer lays three separate stunt driving charges in 24 hoursOne OPP officer has charged three drivers with stunt driving in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.
-
Elections Canada awaiting official word from lawyers before recount is called in Winnipeg ridingElections Canada says it is awaiting official word from lawyers before a recount is called in a Winnipeg riding where Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz clung to victory with just 24 votes.