Sask. health authority downgrades visitor restrictions at Saskatoon long term care homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be moving its long term care homes in Saskatoon and area to recovery level as of Monday at 8 a.m.
The “recovery phase for family presence restrictions” is intended to be a safe progression towards pre-pandemic “open family presence,” which allows family and support persons at any time, SHA said in a news release.
The recovery phase means there are no limits on the number of essential family and support persons or visitors that can be present at a time for each resident.
Family presence at long term care homes can be daily and the timing of in-person visits may be subject to scheduling limitations of the home.
Larger groups will need to schedule the use of common areas in advance before they come and everyone is required to continue following SHA guidelines for screening, masks and distancing, even if they’re vaccinated.
Proof of vaccination for those visiting is also now required.
SHA says the changes are being made because COVID-19 outbreaks and transmissions in Saskatoon long term care homes have decreased.
-
'The Grove' at the Western Fair District is growingAfter two years, The Grove at the Western Fair District is expanding its agri-hub with more food-based businesses coming onboard.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.
-
Baby abduction update: Sketches show suspects in Surrey vehicle theftPolice have released sketches showing what they believe the suspects in a child abduction in Surrey, B.C., may look like.
-
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assaultDavid Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 as police investigated reports of sexual violence against women during tattoo appointments in Victoria.