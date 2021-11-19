Sask. health authority downgrades visitor restrictions at Saskatoon long term care homes

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be moving its long term care homes in Saskatoon and area to recovery level as of Monday at 8 a.m.

The “recovery phase for family presence restrictions” is intended to be a safe progression towards pre-pandemic “open family presence,” which allows family and support persons at any time, SHA said in a news release.

The recovery phase means there are no limits on the number of essential family and support persons or visitors that can be present at a time for each resident.

Family presence at long term care homes can be daily and the timing of in-person visits may be subject to scheduling limitations of the home.

Larger groups will need to schedule the use of common areas in advance before they come and everyone is required to continue following SHA guidelines for screening, masks and distancing, even if they’re vaccinated.

Proof of vaccination for those visiting is also now required.

SHA says the changes are being made because COVID-19 outbreaks and transmissions in Saskatoon long term care homes have decreased.