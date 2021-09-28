Sask. health authority ends most symptom-free COVID-19 testing
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ending asymptomatic COVID-19 testing as the province prepares to bring in proof of vaccination requirements.
Starting Friday, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, no more than 72 hours old, will be required to access event venues and some businesses.
Also, all Crown and Saskatchewan government workers must prove they are vaccinated or produce a negative test result.
As of Tuesday, the SHA will not offer testing for people who are showing no symptoms unless they have been deemed a close contact or have a positive rapid antigen test result.
Those who are part of an outbreak situation or need transfer or admission to long-term or primary care, social services or intensive care units will also be eligible for testing, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.
People without symptoms who don't qualify for testing will need to turn to fee-based, private test providers.
Take-home rapid antigen test results will not be considered valid proof of a negative test result.
-
Some B.C. residents waiting weeks for vaccine records to update while top doctor says backlog isn't that badA day after CTV News first reported that some British Columbians were struggling to download their vaccine cards based on incomplete or incorrect records in the province’s immunization registry, more people have come forward saying they’re experiencing delays that have lasted nearly three weeks.
-
Police asking for help locating missing teenPolice are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teen last seen in Stony Plain on Sunday.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situationNorth Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern ManitobaAn emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
-
B.C. parents want access to rapid testing kits for school-aged kidsWith COVID-19 case numbers rising in B.C. elementary school students, some parents and experts are asking why rapid testing still isn't being used.
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks awayPremier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Pandemic-battered Palace Theatre seeks loan forgiveness from councilThe Palace Theatre in London, Ont. is seeking financial relief from city hall as it raises the curtain after months of pandemic dormancy.
-
Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meetingThe Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting was disrupted by anti-vax protesters Tuesday evening.
-
'This feels like I'm living in a nightmare': N.B. man says of strife with unvaccinated relatives who caught COVID-19Differences of opinion over vaccinations are producing hardship in some families.