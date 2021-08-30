Sask. Health Authority further eases COVID-19 restrictions in Regina hospitals

COVID-19 restrictions in Regina hospitals have been eased further, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

According to a news release from the SHA, Regina’s Pasqua and General Hospitals have moved to the recovery phase.

“The Recovery Phase is intended to be a safe progression towards pre-pandemic Open Family Presence, which welcomed essential family/support persons at any time to support patient care,” the SHA said. “The SHA will return to Open Family Presence as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The recovery phase allows for unlimited family/support persons or visitors for each patient, with a maximum of two at a time. Patients may be asked to limit the number of support persons coming in. Timing of visits will have to work with the scheduling limitations of the particular unit.