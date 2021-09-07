Sask. health authority issues alert for COVID-19 exposure at Prince Albert restaurant

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there’s an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at the Rock and Iron Sports Bar in Prince Albert.

At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the restaurant at the following times:

Aug. 27 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 28 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 29 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone at the Rock and Iron during these times is asked to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

If you’ve received two doses of the vaccine, with the second shot at least 14 days prior to exposure, you do not need to self-isolate, but should still watch for symptoms.

