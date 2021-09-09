Sask. Health Authority mandates masks for long-term care visitors
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says masks will be mandatory for family and visitors at long-term care facilities outside of residents’ rooms effective Friday.
The move comes with increasing COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is meant to minimize the risk of transmission in long-term care facilities, according to a news release.
The protocol will apply to both SHA long-term care homes and affiliates and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Those who refuse to comply may be asked to leave.
The SHA also recommends that family and visitors wear masks within the residents’ rooms.
“This will provide additional protection for all our residents during this fourth wave facing our province,” the release says.
Residents are encouraged to wear a mask outside of their room, particularly if the resident is not fully vaccinated.
