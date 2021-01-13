The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says a small percentage of its staff have declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said he doesn’t know the exact number but said it’s important to keep in mind that only priority health care workers are eligible to receive the vaccine right now and there are 43,000 employees within the SHA.

He said the reason some health care workers have chosen not to get the vaccine varies.

“Just like everybody else in the members of the public, health care workers have their own opinions around vaccination and immunization and the small percent don’t support it but also I think there’s some nervousness about being the first with the first vaccine, but it doesn’t mean it’s a ‘no’ outright. That means they’re just not ready to step up and be that first person,” Livingstone said.

According to Livingstone, the rates of vaccination in Saskatoon and Regina have been high.

He adds that with more frequent vaccine deliveries coming to the province, it has enabled the SHA to spread out to more communities where priority health care workers are located.