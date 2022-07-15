Sask. Health Authority says social media claims of 'stolen' baby are false

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says claims circulating online involving a "stolen" baby are false.

"SHA assures the public no such incident has occurred and reminds the public to seek health information from trusted sources only," the health authority said in a statement shared on social media.

The SHA said the posts have been spotted in Facebook buy-and-sell groups, claiming the fictitious incident happened in cities such as Saskatoon or Yorkton.

The health authority said variations on the hoax have been circulated widely around the world, naming hospitals in their respective jurisdictions.

The posts show a photo of a woman dressed as a nurse holding a baby and claim the image was captured by a security camera, the SHA said.

The text in the posts typically asks the public to report the woman's whereabouts to police, according to the SHA.

"Should you see this post on your Facebook feed, we ask that you do not share this false information further and please report it to the group administrator," the SHA said.

"SHA is also reassuring the public that safety protocols exist on each unit to keep infants safe."