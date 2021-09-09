Sask. Health Authority tightens COVID-19 restrictions at Saskatoon hospitals
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
All acute care hospitals in Saskatoon are increasing family presence restrictions due to a substantial increase in COVID-19 transmission in Saskatoon and high levels of hospital admissions.
The change is effective Friday at 8 a.m., the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.
Under the Level 1 rules:
- Each patient can designate two consistent essential family/support persons. One person can be present at a time indoors.
- No limit on persons present at a time outdoors.
- More than two essential family/support persons can be designated for patient in intensive care, end-of-life or palliative care.
- Two essential family/support persons can be present at the same time in intensive care; maternal, postpartum and pediatric units; and end-of-life or palliative care.
