Sask health authority warns of COVID-19 potential exposure at Shellbrook Dairy Queen

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there’s an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in Shellbrook, stemming from the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Highway 3 and 55.

Anyone who was at the restaurant at the following times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure:

May 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.

May 8 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

May 9 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

May 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

May 14 from 4 to 9 p.m.

May 16 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

The health authority says to call HealthLine 811, your doctor or nurse practitioner if you develop symptoms, which may come between two and 14 days from exposure to COVID-19.