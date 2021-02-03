The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about two areas of increased COVID-19 exposure.

One is Feisty Goat Bar and Grill on Diefenbaker Drive in Saskatoon. The SHA said anyone who attended the establishment on January 23rd is at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

“The contact tracing investigation has identified 6 positive cases to date, affecting several households and there is significant risk for potential second generation spread,” the SHA said in a news release Wednesday night.

The Health Authority said the announcement is not a commentary on the location, the business or it’s practices.

The SHA said there is also increased COVID-19 exposure in the area around the community of St. Louis.

“Due to an number of cases linked to events in the community and subsequent spread to household members and other close contacts there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who may have attended any outdoor recreational events, suppers, poker rallies, or poker card parties outside their family bubble since Christmas,” the SHA said in a separate news release.

According to the SHA, anyone who attended the events should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner for testing. It asks people to consider testing even if they do not experience any symptoms but had interactions with the events described.