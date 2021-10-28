iHeartRadio

Sask. Health Authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Nipawin gospel meeting

The Generations Event Centre in Nipawin, Sask, is shown in this undated Google Streetview image. (Google)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure for people who attended an event earlier this month in Nipawin.

The SHA says unvaccinated people who attended a gospel meeting at Generation Event Centre on Oct. 16 should immediately self-isolate and remain in isolation until Oct. 30.

Additionally, they should seek COVID-19 testing immediately, the SHA said in a news release.

Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine before Oct. 2 do not need to self-isolate, the SHA said.

Those who are fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing immediately if any develop.

12