Sask. Health Authority warns of toxic algae in Manitou Lake
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of potential danger at a popular Saskatchewan summer destination.
According to an SHA notice posted on the local government's Facebook page on Thursday, toxic algae may be present in Manitou Lake.
The advisory warned people to avoid swimming or skiing where scum is present and to keep children and pets away from the water.
"If exposed, rinse off as soon as possible," the notice said.
"Call your doctor or veterinarian if you or your animals have sudden or unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning," it said.
In a follow-up post on its Facebook page, the Village of Manitou Beach said the toxin levels were 600 times higher than the recommended rate for public recreation.
"Even if the water looks clear, toxins are still present," the post said.
The village directed residents and visitors to other aquatic options in the area.
"Our area is so incredibly fortunate to have the Manitou Springs Resort with a saltwater pool, and the Town of Watrous and Village of Young that both have beautiful facilities for water recreation."
