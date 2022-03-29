Sask. health care capacity could limit additional surgeries funded by feds

The federal government is offering Saskatchewan an unexpected $60 million to help clear the backlog of surgeries.

The money must be spent in the next year, however, the province is concerned hospitals might not have the capacity to meet the deadline.

“What I’ve been told is it’s within 12 months so that does create some challenges for us because we do have certain capacity issues,” Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman said.

Last week, Saskatchewan allocated $20 million in the provincial budget to perform up to 7,000 additional surgeries. Approximately 35,000 residents are on a waiting list for surgery.

Merriman said he is checking whether some of the federal cash can be spent in other ways.

“We do have certain capacity issues as I’m certain other provinces do. It’s a challenge to be able to push that all through,” he said.

The province suggested the expanded Provincial Service Tax on entertainment and sporting events could help cover the cost of additional surgeries this year.

The Finance Minister said that was only an example of how the tax revenue could be used, and the tax will go ahead.

“It’s a base so we don’t say okay, this dollar goes to that initiative so you have a revenue pool and then you have your expenses,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said.

The NDP is calling for a halt to the expanded PST.

“This tax hike isn’t necessary and now we certainly see the federal dollars around the surgical initiative as well,” NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon said.

Saskatchewan hopes it won’t have to return any of the federal surgical money that isn’t spent in time. It plans to talk to the federal government about other possible options.