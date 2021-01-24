The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at North Park Wilson School in Saskatoon on Sunday.

To date the school has had three positive cases of COVID-19 in the current school year, the most recent case was identified on Sunday and one classroom is closed following an isolation order, the SHA said in a news release.

This outbreak comes 24 hours after the SHA declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ecole Henry Kelsey and 48 hours after outbreaks were declared at Holy Cross and St. Joseph’s High Schools in Saskatoon.

To date, Saskatoon Public Schools had recorded 194 positive cases of COVID-19 at 47 schools and the school division office.