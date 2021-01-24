The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at North Park Wilson School in Saskatoon on Sunday.

To date the school has had three positive cases of COVID-19 in the current school year, the most recent case was identified on Sunday and one classroom is closed following an isolation order, the SHA said in a news release.

This outbreak comes 24 hours after the SHA declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ecole Henry Kelsey.

To date, Saskatoon Public Schools had recorded 194 positive cases of COVID-19 at 47 schools and the school division office.