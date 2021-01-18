Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health is investigating after a video appeared to show patrons at a Regina restaurant failing to adhere to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The video shows several people at The Tap without masks on, dancing and shouting, all while failing to remain physically distant.

In an Facebook apology post from The Tap, it said the patrons were “asked to leave, which they did in a timely manner. Unfortunately they decided to dance their way out the door.”

In an emailed statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said local public health officials have received the report of the incident at The Tap and are currently investigating.

The Tap has not replied to CTV News' request for a comment.

The Tap Brewhouse & Liquor Store would like to make the following statement regarding the video recorded in our premise...